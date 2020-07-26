Greene County experienced its highest daily COVID-19 case increase Sunday with 23 more reported by the state.
The number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began is at 284, according to the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of active cases is also up 23, with the tally at 165 locally, according to the report on Sunday. The number of people listed as recovered from the virus remained at 114 for the second day.
No additional people in Greene County were hospitalized with the virus, according to data released by the state. Eighteen people from Greene County have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began.
Counties surrounding Greene continue to see increases in cases. Sunday’s report from the Department Health listed 68 more new cases in Washington, 46 in Sullivan, 31 in Hamblen, 27 in Carter, 24 each in Cocke and Hawkins and six in Unicoi.
Active cases in those counties include 509 in Washington, 342 in Hamblen, 252 in Sullivan, 228 in Carter, 146 in Hawkins, 143 in Cocke, and 41 in Unicoi. The number of active cases for those counties and Greene County increased by 225 over Saturday’s tally, according to the state report.
The number of cases in Tennessee increased by more than 3,000 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health report. There now have been 93,936 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. There are 38,239 active cases in Tennessee. Three additional deaths from the virus were recorded statewide Sunday, bringing the total to 967.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.