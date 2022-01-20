Greene County reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 13 according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths from the virus among Greene Countians have now surpassed 300 during that pandemic.
The 258 new cases is a new daily record for cases in the county, breaking the previous record of 244 new cases record on Sept. 10 of 2021.
Greene County saw 1,064 new COVID-19 cases in seven-day period Jan. 9-Jan. 15, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
Greene County had 608 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Jan. 2-Jan. 8, and had 313 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Out of the 1,064 new cases in the time-period, a total of 230 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 17,078 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began according to state data.
Eleven Greene County residents died of COVID-19 in the seven-day period Jan. 9-Jan. 15. A total of 306 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Along with new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have also spiked.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 349 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including eight pediatric patients. That is an increase from 299 the previous Wednesday, and 280 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 70 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 51 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 86% are unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 98% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that over 750 Ballad Health staff members were out of work due to testing positive for COVID-19.
“This is putting an enormous strain on the hospitals and patients as we continue doing elective procedures and caring for 350-plus COVID patients plus others,” Levine said in the post. “Our team is doing all they can to avoid deferring elective surgeries. ER wait times will definitely be frustrating as ER doctors and nurses prioritize those who are highest risk. Our nurses and doctors who are there are stretched and doing their best. We stand behind them.”
In the reply thread under the post Levine noted that 79% of those employees out with COVID-19 are vaccinated.
“Thankfully, they are not hospitalized,” Levine said in the thread.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.3%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 51.9% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 67.1% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.