COVID-19-related deaths eclipsed the 100 mark in Greene County between Monday and Tuesday.
Four additional deaths were reported, for a total of 102, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County saw an increase of 55 coronavirus cases between Monday and Tuesday. COVID-19 cases stood at 5,961 in Greene County on Tuesday, figures from the state Department of Health show.
The number of active virus cases in Greene County declined by 55 between Monday and Tuesday, from 827 on Monday to 772 Tuesday. Cases listed as inactive/recovered increased by 106, to 5,042 on Tuesday from 4,936 on Monday.
The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
The positive virus test result rate Tuesday in Tennessee stood at 20.85%, down slightly from Monday. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area that includes Greene County was 31.2% for the seven days ending Tuesday.
The positive test rate average is up considerably from the 23% rate one month ago on Dec. 5 reported by Ballad Health.
Washington County had the most new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee between Monday and Tuesday, at 106. Sullivan County had 101 new COVID-19 cases, Hamblen 58 and Greene 55 to round out the top four counties in terms of new cases, according to the state health department.
Hawkins County had 44 new cases between Monday and Tuesday, while Carter recorded 41, Cocke 31, Hancock 14 and Unicoi County 11 cases of coronavirus.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday. The COVID-19 case total for Tennessee on Tuesday stood at 617,649.
There were 99 additional virus-related deaths between Monday and Tuesday. The statewide death toll stood at 7,267 on Tuesday.
There were 3,246 people hospitalized statewide Tuesday, a net increase of 22 from Monday.
There have been nearly 5.7 million virus tests administered as of Tuesday in Tennessee.
Ballad Health, with facilities in Greene and 20 other counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia, Tuesday reported 68,235 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and a total of 1,179 deaths.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, 102 virus-related deaths were reported at facilities in the healthcare system.
The number of COVID-19 admissions at Ballad Health hospitals was 56 between Monday and Tuesday. COVID-19 discharges totaled 42.
There were 361 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities on Tuesday, up 11 from Monday, with 56 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 68 patients in its intensive care units, and 37 patients on ventilators.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday reported a total of 352,464 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 21, 2020, an increase of 1,800 deaths between Monday and Tuesday.
Coronavirus cases across the U.S. stood at 20.73 million on Tuesday, or 173,915 new cases between Monday and Tuesday.
Tennessee continues to be the state with the highest average COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population as of Tuesday, at 9,965 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States ranking second through fifth are Utah, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Arizona.
Steps are being taken by Greene County to prevent the spread of the virus locally in government buildings.
The Greene County Courthouse Annex has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, officials said.
The cleaning/sterilization was a two-step process that has residual sanitizing effects for up to 30 days, officials said.
The Annex will reopen to the public for all services at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Greene County Courthouse was cleaned and sterilized over the weekend.