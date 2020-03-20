With many people unable to visit local event sites and businesses due to guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, Greene County tourism officials are bringing those places to people — online.
It’s part of an effort by the Greene County Partnership’s Tourism Department urging postponement, not cancelation, of events and visits to Greene County in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tammy Kinser, director of tourism with the Greene County Partnership, visited the Greene County Fairgrounds on Friday for a Facebook live event with Rhonda Humbert of the Greene County Fair board of directors.
Humbert told viewers that various pavilions, barns and other spaces at the fairgrounds, at 123 Fairgrounds Circle, are available to rent throughout the offseason. Renters need liability insurance, but Humbert said the spaces, as well as the required insurance, are affordable.
Kinser gave viewers a look at some of the spaces available and told those watching to postpone events, rather than cancel them altogether.
“Look into the future and see what Greene County has to offer,” Kinser said.
For more information about renting space at the fairgrounds, visit www.greenecountyfair.com and click on “Contact Us” or call Humbert at 552-4068.
Friday’s visit to the fairgrounds was the second Facebook live event hosted by Greene County Tourism. The first was Thursday afternoon at Esther and Ella Boutique.
Kinser said 22 viewers tuned in for the event on Thursday as it was ongoing, and since then, close to 1,300 people have watched the video.
Kinser said she is also encouraging small businesses and local attractions to host their own Facebook live events using the hashtag #DontCancelPostpone in case Greene County Tourism is unable to go to the site.
More live events will be announced, and previous and ongoing events are available to view at www.facebook.com/DiscoverGreenevilleTN.Now.