The University of Tennessee Extension in Greene County will be closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
All group meetings Including pesticide recertification are suspended through April 30. Call 423-798-1710 After May 1 to reschedule.
Email is the preferred method to contact extension personnel, the agency said in the news release. They can also be reached by telephone. Here is contact information:
- With horticulture, Master Gardener, nursery questions, contact Melody Rose at mtrose@utk.edu or 423-262-7445.
- For livestock, row crops, 4-H, and administration matters, contact Milton Orr at morr3@utk.edu or 423-552-4073.
- Concerning family consumer sciences, co-parenting or family consumer education, contact Lamanda Weston at lweston@utk.edu or 901-674-8364.
More information is at http://greene.tennessee.edu and updates will be provided on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UTExtensionGreeneCounty/