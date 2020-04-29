The Greene County YMCA will reopen May 6 with modified operations, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Gyms and exercise facilities in Tennessee are being allowed to reopen beginning Friday after being closed to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In this phase of the YMCA reopening, hours of operation during the week will be 6 a.m.-7 p.m., while weekend hours will remain the same — 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Only Y members will be allowed to enter the facility during this phase which means there will be no day passes sold and no guest passes allowed, according to the news release.
Limited use of the facility is required and will only include the Wellness Center, Functional Training Space, Locker Rooms (toilets and sinks only) and the Member Service Desk. The release also mentions that the Y is currently trying to get approval to offer all day childcare at its facility.
“Although we will be unable to provide many of our services, such as the Aquatics Center, Group Exercise classes, our Gymnasiums, Childwatch, etc., we are excited to know that we will begin to see cars in the parking lot and members on the cardio equipment,” Executive Director Mike Hollowell said in the news release. “I feel confident that our members will return to our facility respecting others by providing a safe and healthy environment through social distancing, wiping down equipment before and after use and simply not attending the Y if there are any symptoms of sickness.”
The Greene County YMCA has been closed since March 20 and has used this time to complete an in-depth cleaning of the Wellness and Functional Training floors, thoroughly cleaned all air ducts from the HVAC systems and will apply an antimicrobial mist throughout the building on Monday in preparation for the Wednesday opening, according to the release.
The local YMCA will continue to provide updated information on its website at www.greenecounty-ymca.org, on Facebook and Instagram. To receive a text regarding any major announcement from the Y, text gcyfacility to 84483.