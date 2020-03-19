The Greene County YMCA will temporarily close beginning Friday at 5 p.m. and will reassess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic prior to the possibility of reopening April 6, the agency said in a news release.
The YMCA Executive Committee and Executive Director Mike Hollowell made the decision “based on guidance from multiple local, state and national organizations,” according to the news release.
“This is obviously a very tough decision to make and we realize the inconvenience that this presents to many individuals and families in our community,” Executive Director Mike Hollowell said. “As an organization that promotes social responsibility, we feel that the pandemic has reached a point that we must do our part to slow the spread of this virus and reduce health risks to our staff, Y participants and the Greene County community.”
The YMCA will provide information on its website at www.greenecounty-ymca.org, on Facebook and Instagram. To receive a text regarding any major announcement from the Y, text gcyfacility to 84483.