Another confirmed case of the coronavirus was added to Greene County’s total on Thursday.
Greene County now has 44 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since its first case was reported March 20. The new case was reported as part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update.
The newest local is one of the 369 new cases reported statewide in Tennessee over the previous 24 hours. The state’s total cases number 10,735.
A total of 199 people have died from the virus statewide with four new deaths recorded as part of Thursday’s report from the Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee in the update.
A total of 5,338 people are listed as recovered statewide, up 198 from the previous day's report. In Greene County, 28 people are listed as recovered.
On Saturday, 382 people were tested at the Greene County Fairgrounds during one of the state’s mobile drive-thru weekend testing sites conducted by personnel from regional and local health departments and the Tennessee National Guard. Results from those tests are not yet reflected in the statewide report.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Free tests are administered Monday-Friday at the Greene Health Department from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru testing, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing at one of its facilities. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.