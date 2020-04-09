Greene County’s number of confirmed coronavirus continues to climb.
Locally, there are now 22 cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, up two over a 24-hour period, according to the Thursday afternoon update from the Tennessee Department of Health about the outbreak in the state.
Other counties continue to see increases as well. In surrounding counties, Sullivan has 34, Washington 32, Hawkins 21 and Hamblen 4. Cocke and Carter counties now have 3 cases each, and Unicoi has 2.
Statewide, there are 4,634 confirmed cases of the illness, according to the report, and 505 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the outbreak began.
The largest number of confirmed cases continue to be in the 21-30 age group with 991, according to the state report. There are 845 confirmed cases in the 51-60 age group and 747 in the 31-40 age group.
The number of people who have died due to the coronavirus across Tennessee has grown to 94, according to the state. One new death was recorded in the region on Thursday, in Hamblen County. Greene, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties have each reported one death from the coronavirus since the outbreak began.
According to the Tennessee Health Department, 921 people statewide have recovered from the virus. The state defines individuals as recovered if they have been asymptomatic and completed their required isolation period or at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.
The state report also records the number of negative test results. Those numbers somewhat follow the confirmed cases and the number of tests conducted for the region with the most in Washington and Sullivan counties with 432 and 307, respectively. In Greene County, 138 people have tested negative. For surrounding counties the totals include 137 in Hawkins, 115 in Carter, 81 in Cocke and 42 in Unicoi.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.