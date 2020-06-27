COVID-19 cases in Greene County had increased to 74 by Saturday afternoon, while the number of local deaths attributed to the virus had been revised downward by the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the state Health Department’s daily report, Greene County has had 74 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. That number is an increase of six cases from Friday. Of those, 18 cases are active.
Meanwhile, the state report listed two people in Greene County as having died from the virus. On Friday, the state reported three virus-related deaths in the county.
It was not clear Saturday what contributed to the discrepancy.
Statewide, Saturday's report included 728 new cases of the virus, with the total number of cases reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began standing at 40,172.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 26,159 statewide, according to the report.
Hamblen County has 58 active cases according to the report, Washington has 23, Carter and Cocke both have 18, Hawkins has eight and Sullivan has 11.
Knox County had 320 active cases reported Saturday, which is an increase of 45 from Friday's report, while Hamilton County has 875, Davidson County has 2,795 and Shelby County has 2,847.