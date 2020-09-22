Greene County had five new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county has now had 1,112 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Currently, 105 cases are active, the state agency reported, down from 110 the previous day.
No new deaths were reported for the county. That number stands at 37.
Statewide, 730 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the 24 hours preceding the Tuesday report, bringing the total during the pandemic to 185,148. The number of deaths rose by 28, meaning that 2,261 people across Tennessee have now died from the illness.
Here are the figures in Tuesday’s report for counties neighboring Greene:
- Cocke County has had 736 cases, with 32 active and nine deaths.
- Hamblen County has had 1,839 cases, with 84 active and 25 deaths.
- Hawkins County has had 773 cases, with 57 active and 16 deaths.
- Sullivan County has had 2,071 cases, with 136 active and 31 deaths.
- Unicoi County has had 280 cases, with 28 active and one death.
- Washington County has had 2,186 cases, with 230 active and 34 deaths.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.