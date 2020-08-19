Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools and Greene County Imagination Library will jointly host a “NO RUN, Run” to raise dollars and awareness of literacy programs in Greene County.
All funds raised will go to the purchase of books for the Greene County Imagination Library Program and the Greene County Magic School Bus program, a release from Greene LEAF said.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual 5K Run for Literacy fundraiser for the Greene County Schools has been postponed. However, the virtual “NO RUN, Run” for Literacy will provide an opportunity for individuals and companies in the community to support these vital literacy programs, the release said.
The release also said “runners” will experience the fun of a run, including the exciting finish, a race number and a commemorative T-shirt, all while supporting a good cause – and all without breaking a sweat because it is a “NO RUN” Run.
Participants will compete for top finishers’ prizes by earning points during the event for activities such as raising dollars, sharing and liking the hosts’ facebook pages and simply for registering for the event.
Greene County Imagination Library and Greene LEAF provide books and learning materials to Greene County children from birth through high school.
To sign up for the event, go to https://form.jotform.com/202045341053036. The registration fee is $30 to participate, but sponsorships are available and donations are accepted. Those who register early will have more time to earn prize points.
The “NO RUN, Run” competition will run from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28. Winners will be announced live on Facebook on Aug. 29.
The event is also sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, which will match all donations during the event, dollar for dollar, including registration fees, the release said. The event is also sponsored by Rogers Family Dental.
The founding members of Greene LEAF are concerned citizens who have come together to form a nonprofit organization with the purpose to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs above and beyond what tax revenues can provide, the release said. The Greene LEAF Board has set out three primary goals for the next three years: supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom and supporting arts education.
The Greene County Imagination Library partners with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation to build a foundation for reading and learning through books for Tennessee’s children. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to receive books at no cost to families. Providing books in the home is a unique opportunity for family engagement vocabulary and reading skills development.
For more information visit https://gcimaginationlibrary.org/events/ or email director@greeneleaf.org.