Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools has begun a program to offer internet scholarships through a partnership with Comcast Internet Essentials, according to a press release from the organization. Donations are currently being sought to support this effort.
Access to the internet has become crucial for students who are continuing their education in a virtual environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who attend the Greene County School System and qualify for the State of Tennessee free or reduced lunch program may qualify for an internet scholarship through Greene LEAF, the release said.
“Through this program, Greene LEAF continues its role to support the Greene County School System, its students and their families in areas where funding is allocated through regular funding streams,” said Robin Shepherd, chairman of the Greene LEAF board of directors. “Helping families through this time of crisis is our goal as we continue to support our schools in a number of ways.”
Families will be identified through the Greene County Schools and will be directed to Greene LEAF for funding of six months of internet service when eligibility is determined. Eligibility qualifications include free or reduced lunch status, being in the Comcast service area and not having an existing Comcast/Xfinity account.
The $60 scholarships will provide six months of Internet to each eligible family and may be renewed if classes continue virtually after the Christmas break, the release said.
The Internet Essentials Partnership program is designed to help accelerate internet adoption at a time when many school systems are planning to return to school in a virtual, online environment due to the coronavirus. Comcast started the Internet Essentials service about 10 years ago as a low-income internet adoption program. It offers households low-cost, broadband Internet service for $9.95 per month.
Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship fund should contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org.
For more information about Greene LEAF, visit www.greeneleaf.org or email director@greeneleaf.org.