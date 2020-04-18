In the week leading up to Easter Sunday, Greene County took a step backward in one of the measures health care officials say is necessary to help limit the spread of COVID-19 — visits to non-essential locations.
According to data released Friday by Ballad Health, Greene County had a 29% reduction in making non-essential visits and social contacts in the week ending April 11. For the week ending April 5, these trips were down 36% when compared to the time period prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The number of cases of the coronavirus also continues to rise. Greene County now has 30 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the report Friday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Across Tennessee, 6,589 people have tested positive for the illness and 142 people have died from the coronavirus. In the region, two people from Greene County and one each in Hamblen, Hawkins and Sullivan counties have died.
Greene County’s total number of confirmed cases is the third most in Northeast Tennessee. Washington County has the most cases with 46, followed by Sullivan with 45. Hawkins County is fourth with 27.
The number of people in the county who have recovered has risen to 22. Statewide, 3,017 people have recovered, according to the state report.
Ballad Health has begun producing a scorecard showing effectiveness of physical distancing efforts in its service area.
“Physical distancing is the single most important factor in reducing unnecessary deaths in our community and reduce demand on our hospitals,” Tonky Keck, chief population health officer for Ballad Health, said when the scorecard was introduced in a media briefing April 10. “We want to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients like what has happened in New York, New Orleans and Detroit.”
The scorecard contains information about total distances traveled by county and about number of visits and time spent at non-essential retail and recreation locations. It is based on analysis of anonymous cell-phone data from two sources, Descartes Labs and Google.
In researching communities that are successfully stopping the spread of the disease, Ballad Health found that reducing travel and physical contact by 75% for several weeks should be a target.
Based on that target, Greene County and its neighbors in the Ballad Health region have a ways to go to in reducing non-essential visits and social contact.
Like Greene, almost all counties slipped backward in the reduction of non-essential visits in the Tennessee part of the Ballad Health region in the week ending April 11, according to the scorecard. Washington County was the only county that improved, recording a 50% drop in these visits, two percentage points better than the previous week.
Sullivan County and Hamblen counties had percentage drops in the thirties while the remainder were lower than Greene County’s 29 percent.
All the counties in the region fare better in the measure of total distance traveled with two counties exceeding the targeted 75% reduction, Johnson and Unicoi. The most recent data on the scorecard for this measure reflects a seven-day period ending April 13.
A one percentage point drop was recorded in Greene County over the previous week. with a 59% reduction when compared to total travel prior to the start of the outbreak. The only county with less of a reduction for the period at 53% was Hamblen, the smallest county on the scorecard in Tennessee in square mileage.