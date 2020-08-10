The Tennessee Department of Health reports that six local nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were included in Monday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 504 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
At the Signature Healthcare of Greeneville nursing home, the state reported six residents have tested positive for the virus in addition to four staff members reported last week. The home has 108 residents, according to the state.
The state agency listed 345 Greene County cases as active Monday, an increase of seven from Sunday, and five more people as recovered for a total of 151. One Greene County resident had been hospitalized in the 24 hours since the previous report.
The county’s death toll remained at eight Monday after rising by three over a four-day period last week.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 1,202 new cases Monday for a total of 123,914. Virus-related deaths in Tennessee totaled 1,233, with 10 new deaths reported.
Cases continue to increase in surrounding counties.
Case totals on Monday include Hamblen with 1,405, Washington with 1,277, Sullivan with 1,037, Carter with 524, Hawkins with 483 and Cocke with 478.
Counties with some of the highest confirmed cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 6,220, Knox with 4,685 and Sevier with 1,894.
Ballad Health listed a positive test rate of 11.2 percent Monday within the healthcare system’s 21-county service area that includes Greene County.
There were 122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday in Ballad Health facilities, according to the health care system’s daily scorecard, with another 13 “under investigation.”
Of the 122 patients, 29 were in intensive care units, with 13 on ventilators. A total of 35 designated COVID-19 beds remain available within the health care system.
There have been 19 virus-related deaths at Ballad Health facilities within the last seven days, according to the scorecard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 48,690 new cases Monday contributing to a nationwide total of just over 5 million. There have been 161,842 virus-related deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.