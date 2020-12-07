Greene County had 125 new COVID-19 cases reported in Monday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health. One new death in the county brought the total number of local residents to die from the virus to 76.
There are currently 435 active cases in Greene County, according to the state health department.
Three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Sunday’s update, bringing the total number of Greene County residents to require hospital care for the virus to 132.
The positive rate for the region rose to 24.6% Monday, according to the Ballad Health scorecard, marking another new peak. Previous peaks of 23% on Saturday and 24.2% on Sunday were recorded over the weekend.
Eighty-six deaths were recorded in the region over the past seven days, according to the scorecard.
According to the scorecard there are 269 people hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities for COVID-19 treatment. Eleven people are in the hospital with symptoms awaiting test results.
Fifty-seven people are in an intensive care unit, and 29 of those are on ventilators.
Washington, Sullivan and Hamblen counties also reported triple-digit increases on Monday. Washington County had 192 new cases, Sullivan County had 180 and Hamblen County had 151, according to the state. Three new deaths and three new hospitalizations were also reported for Sullivan County.
The new cases reported locally on Monday bring the total number of local cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,574. Twenty-seven Greene County cases passed 14 days from either a positive test or onset of symptoms and were moved to the inactive/recovered category Monday.
Statewide on Monday the department of health reported 8,136 new cases and 66 deaths. That brings the number f deaths in Tennessee due to the virus to 5,009. The number of cases since the pandemic started stood at 408,730 at the time of the report.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hospitalized with COVID-19, the Associated press reported.
"Please pray for God's healing for my lungs, and that he will give me strength and endurance as I battle this virus," Rep. David Byrd of Waynesboro said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Byrd, 63, was flown by helicopter over the weekend from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville, local media reported.
He is at least the second lawmaker to be hospitalized after contracting the virus, according to the AP. Earlier this year, Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah also was hospitalized for COVID-19.