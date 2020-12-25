Greene County recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of local residents infected with the the virus to 5,129.
Those figures were included in the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The agency reported no new deaths in the county caused by the virus. That number stood at 88 on Thursday.
Figures for Friday, Christmas Day, were not available.
According to the state agency, active cases of the virus among county residents declined by 55 on Thursday, bringing that total to 937.
Thirty-three county residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday. According to Ballad Health, those results contributed to a 25.4 percent positivity rate — the percentage of all people tested and found to have the virus over the prior seven days — in its service region. That figure increased from Wednesday.
Ballad Health also reported Thursday that hospitalizations in its facilities had decreased by about 30 to 275 on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 62 patients were in intensive care units and 41 were on ventilators. There were no new hospitalizations among Greene Countians for the virus on Thursday, according to the state.
Statewide on Thursday, 5,257 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths contributed to totals since the pandemic began of 546,497 cases and 6,431 deaths, the state Health Department reported.
Across the country, the virus had claimed the lives of more than 325,000 people by Christmas Eve, according to figures compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The federal agency listed Tennessee as the state with the highest average daily case count per 100,000 residents in the prior seven days. California was listed second.