Greene County recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases and an additional virus-related death in data released Thursday by the state.
The county now has lost 72 residents to the virus and has had 2,953 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county had 318 active cases and 2,563 cases listed in the inactive/recovered category as of Thursday afternoon. The active case number is an increase of 17 from Wednesday, while inactive/recovered cases — a measure of people either 14 days past a positive test or onset of symptoms — increased by 32.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 4,404 new coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths Thursday. During the pandemic, 352,376 Tennessee residents have contracted the virus, and 4,519 have died from it, according to the state data.
Locally, the Greene County Health Department suspended COVID-19 testing at at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway for the Thanksgiving holiday, with no testing planned for Friday. The site will host extended testing hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with normal weekday testing hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., resuming Tuesday.
Additionally, free self-swab tests are available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts.
However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.