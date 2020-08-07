Greene County had its is highest 24-hour jump on Friday in new COVID-19 cases as well as people who are actively ill with the virus.
Meanwhile, the rate of positive COVID-19 test results continued to rise Friday, and the state reported the first cases in a local long-term care facility.
The number of new coronavirus cases locally increased by 29 in Friday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. There have been a total of 447 virus cases reported in Greene County since the pandemic began.
Active cases now total 295, up 27 from Thursday’s report from the state. The difference in the number of active and new cases is attributable to the increase by two of the people who have recovered from the illness, now 145.
The county has had five days in which there have been an increase of 20 or more new cases, according to the state department, all since July 26. The largest previous jump was 23 in one day. Similarly, the increase of 27 is the largest jump for active cases.
Greene County also had its first coronavirus cases reported in a long-term care facility. According to Friday’s data on the Health Department’s COVID-19 information webpages, four members of the staff at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville have tested positive for the virus. No residents were listed on the state site as testing positive Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Greene County in Friday’s state report. One Greene Countian was hospitalized with the virus in the previous 24 hours, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, 28 local residents have had to receive hospital care due to the illness.
That individual is one of 95 hospitalized Friday with the virus in Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard produced by the health system. Of those 95, 24 are in an intensive care unit with 15 on ventilators.
Twenty people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms but are still awaiting test results. Sixty beds designated for care of people with the virus remain open within the Ballad Health system.
Ballad Health officials have explained that hospitalizations for the coronavirus usually occur several days after a person may test positive for the illness. Symptoms may not occur until five to seven days after contracting the virus, and people who need hospital care typically do not reach that point until about 10 days after they begin feeling sick, according to health officials.
According Ballad Health’s scorecard, the positive test rate in the region served by the system continues to rise. The rate of positive results among all the people tested for the coronavirus in the past seven days was at 11.8% on Friday, up nearly a percentage point from two days earlier.
The county with the most new cases in the eight-counties served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee was Washington County with 69. The jump in Greene County was the fourth highest among those counties behind Sullivan County, which had 38 new cases reported Friday and Johnson with 33.
Statewide, 2,432 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 118,782 since the pandemic started. Twenty more people have died with the virus across the state, according to Friday’s report. The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,206. Listed as recovered from the virus are 79,357 people statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.