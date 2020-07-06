Greene County has surpassed 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Sunday afternoon, when the state agency issued its daily report, Greene County had tallied 103 cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the virus — since the pandemic began. Of those, 32 cases are active, according to the report.
That’s an increase from 95 total cases reported Friday.
Seventy-one people have recovered from the virus in Greene County. Two people have died.
Statewide, there had been 51,431 cases of the virus and 646 deaths as of Sunday.
Across the United States, there have been 2.93 million cases and 132,000 deaths.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that COVID-19 case numbers were on the rise in 40 of 50 stats and that while some of the increases may be explained by expanded testing, other indicators are grim, too, including hospitalizations and positive test rates. Tennessee was among a number of states where the percentage of positive tests had doubled over the previous two weeks.
Also last week, as Tennessee registered what then was its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Bill Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response.
It wasn’t a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing.
“When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
Lee signed an executive order Friday that allows local officials to issue their own mask mandates if they want — as Nashville and Memphis had already done.