For the third consecutive day, Greene County recorded more than 100 new coronavirus cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Department of Health figures show 4,292 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Greene County as of Tuesday, 119 more people than Monday.
The increase is tempered by figures that show active cases of the virus declined by 43 in Greene County between Monday and Tuesday, from 742 to 699.
There were no new deaths reported by the state health department. COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County remained at 80 on Tuesday.
The number of people who have inactive cases of the virus numbered 3,513 Tuesday in Greene County, 162 more cases than were listed Monday, according to the Department of Health update. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
The Northeast Tennessee county with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday was Washington, with 194. Sullivan County had 142 new cases between Monday and Tuesday. Hamblen County had the fourth-most new cases, with an increase of 86 reported Tuesday.
Washington County saw a decline of 109 active cases between Monday and Tuesday, to 1,360. Sullivan County was down 84, to 1,262 active cases; Carter was down three, to 526; Cocke was down 17, to 344; Hamblen was down 63, to 729; Hawkins was down 25, to 569; and Unicoi County was down nine, to 169 active cases of the virus.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 472,875 coronavirus cases Tuesday, an increase of 8,251 from Monday to Tuesday. There were 74 additional deaths reported Tuesday, for a total of 5,615 in Tennessee.
There were 2,821 hospitalizations statewide listed on Tuesday, an increase of 101 hospitalizations since Monday.
The 21-county Ballad Health system in Northeast Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia on Tuesday reported 50,540 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and 882 deaths.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, 84 virus deaths were reported at Ballad Health facilities, and there was a positive test rate of 25 percent in the health care system’s service area. The statewide average positive test rate Tuesday was 18.17%.
There were 326 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals on Tuesday.
There were 58 virus-related admissions on Tuesday, and 47 hospital discharges. There were 44 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 74 patients in its intensive care units, and 46 patients on a ventilator.
By comparison using Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard for Nov. 15, one month prior, there were 30,433 cases diagnosed and 559 deaths within the 21-county health care system.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Tennessee is second among states in average daily cases per 100,000 population in the seven days ending Tuesday.
Tennessee had 113.3 cases per 100,000 population, second only to Rhode Island, with 117.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The nationwide average of daily cases per 100,000 population for the seven days ending on Tuesday is 64.5 cases.
“COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the United States are rising. As cold weather moves in, people spend more time indoors and the holidays approach, take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often. The more steps you take, the more you are protected against COVID-19,” a CDC advisory says.
Most of those who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.