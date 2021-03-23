The vaccine clinic operated by the local Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway is open to all in the community ages 16 and older until 2 p.m. Tuesday and from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
No appointments are required, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said, but appointments will be set for those being vaccinated to receive their second dose of the vaccine.
"Anybody who wants to can come and get one," Morrison said. "Anybody 16 and over just needs to come to the Greene Valley site and bring ID. They'll be registered onsite regardless of any health conditions or status, and we'll give them a shot if they want one."
The Greene Valley site is located at 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The Greene County Health Department can be reached at 798-1749.