Greeneville is among the 25 metro areas in the nation where COVID-19 cases are increasing the fastest, according to statistics compiled by The New York Times.
Earlier this week, Greeneville was ranked third in the nation of locations where new cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis, on a chart published as part of The Times’ “The Upshot” section that focuses on monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in metro areas.
Greeneville had dropped out of the top 10 in Friday’s chart, and was ranked at 23rd. The information about metro areas is presented as part of the variety of information The Times updates daily about cases by state, county and metro areas of 50,000 or more residents on its website. According to The Times website, the data used about cases per locality comes from public health departments.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he has not had an opportunity to closely analyze The Times’ data, but it would indicate a need for increased practice of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We need to do a much better job, individually and collectively as a community, to try to protect ourselves as well as others to control the spread of the virus,” Morrison said. “We need to do a better job at doing the things we can do that will control the spread.”
Those measures to combat the virus include frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a facial mask in places where social distancing is not possible, he said.
Referencing the featuring of Ballad Health frontline COVID-19 care providers in reports by the Associated Press and MSNBC, the health system’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said at a briefing earlier this week, “We have to ask why would the national media care about what’s going on with what we’re doing since this is happening all over the county. It’s because we have one of the highest outbreaks in the country. We have some of the highest percentages of positives in the country when you look at us compared to other places. It has been a very harsh reality for our region.”
Ballad Health officials also encourage people to be vigilant in taking precautions to prevent the spread, even if they have been lax up to this point. “I think one of the hardest things to really handle is that I know in the weeks coming there’s going to be more preventable hospitalizations and more preventable deaths,” said Chief Infectious Disease Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. “But please hear me when I tell you it is not too late. We literally can take actions today.”
FRIDAY STATISTICS
On Friday, 25 new cases were reported for Greene County in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. That brings the total number of cases locally to 3,380 since the pandemic began.
Active cases remained at 341 in the county for a second day as 25 people were added to the list of those with inactive cases in Friday’s state report. The state defines individuals as having an inactive case if they are 14 days beyond onset of symptoms or a positive test and are not hospitalized at that point.
Fridays are when the Department of Health updates its data on long-term facilities. In Friday’s report, two new cases among residents of Signature Healthcare of Greeneville are recorded. Four employees also currently have the virus. The last positive result for a case at the nursing home was on Dec. 1.
No new deaths were reported locally on Friday. One additional person has been hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Seventy-four people from Greene County have died from the virus, and 128 have required hospitalization to treat it.
That one person was among the 239 people being treated for the virus inside Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. Seven people were also admitted with virus symptoms and awaiting test results. Fifty-five were in intensive care units and 36 on ventilators.
In the 10-county region in Northeast Tennessee, 375 new cases were reported by the Department of the Health. More than half were recorded in Sullivan and Washington counties, which recorded 149 and 79, respectively, on Friday.
The active cases in the region totaled 3,224 on Friday, according to the state report. Sullivan County has the highest active case count at 777, and Washington County has 771.
Statewide, 4,356 new cases were reported for Friday with 95 new deaths. Since March, 392,608 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus, and 4,876 have died.
ATHENS TOPS LIST
To determine the locales where virus cases are rising the fastest, figures are sorted by the difference in the number of cases in the past week compared to the week prior using data provided by public health departments, according to The Times website.
On the data graphic from Thursday, the four metro areas with the highest increases in new cases were all from Tennessee. East Tennessee metro areas of Athens and Cleveland were the top two, Greeneville at third and Tullahoma in Middle Tennessee, fourth. The Johnson City metro area was listed as seventh.
Greeneville’s case numbers increased to 427 for the past week from a 240 count the seven days prior, according to a graphic from earlier in the week. Athens had a jump from 139 to 412 and Cleveland’s was 399 to 775.
The data graphic also presents the change calculated per 100,000 people to provide the population-adjusted rate of increase. For Athens it was change of 507, 301 for Cleveland and 271 for Greeneville.
If the range of change per 100,000 had been similar for Friday, Greeneville would have remained in the lower part of the top 10 as its rate of population-adjusted change would have been 206.
However, the amount of increase for the metro areas on Friday’s graph was at a higher rate than the previous day.
Athens remained at the top with the remainder of the top five differing from Thursday, with all having changes of 300 or more between the weeks measured.
Johnson City remained at seventh on Friday. Its rate of change was 240 for Thursday and had increased to 283 on Friday. Cases went from a total of 758 a week ago to 1,334, according to the graphic.
On Friday’s graphic, Cleveland had fallen to ninth and Tullahoma to 29th.
In addition, The Times website also details the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases for the the past two weeks per population and those hit hardest for the entire pandemic period based on the number of cases per 1,000 residents using cumulative case data from the public health departments.
Greeneville was ranked at 205th for the greatest number of new cases nationally on Friday based on its 662 new cases between Nov. 20 through Dec. 3. That is an average of 68.5 new cases daily per 100,000 residents, according to The Times data.
The town was ranked 225th in the nation on Friday among hardest hit areas with 48.6 cases based on the 3,355 cumulative cases reported Thursday for the county. The Times website is updated in the morning daily while the Tennessee Department of Health releases its daily update of COVID-19 statistics in the afternoon.
Athens was ranked 164th, Johnson City, 174th and Cleveland, 208th in areas with the greatest jump in new cases for the past two weeks, according to The Times website.
In the statistics for hardest hit areas, Athens was ranked 185th, Johnson City was 192nd and Cleveland 198th.