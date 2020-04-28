The Town of Greeneville has announced its plans to reopen operations following a month of partial shutdown due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Greeneville entered Phase I of a data-driven plan to guide operations of city government, local business, nonprofit and other organizations. according to a release from the town.
The primary change to city governmental operations in Phase I is the reopening of municipal parks, with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts, and swimming facilities.
In regard to business operations, the primary change in Phase I is the opportunity for restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity, in compliance with state guidelines announced April 24, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
“Governor Bill Lee used measures such as social distancing parameters, a stay at home order, and closure of non-essential businesses through executive orders as a means to reduce the spread. As the number of new cases plateaued, leveled out, and dropped it indicated these measures are working,” Smith said.
Smith explained that the plan is based on guidance from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health using certain benchmarks for moving throughout the phases.
“The guidance sets broad baselines but recognizes each state and community will be different in their approach. The recommendations in these three phases are simply that; all businesses and other organizations should follow the directives and orders of the State of Tennessee,” Smith said.
In explaining the transition between phases, Smith said, “As mitigation of coronavirus occurs, Greeneville can advance through the phases to eventually fully reopen. However, at any time during these phases, indicators may dictate a lengthening or even a regression to a previous stage to stop virus spread.”
Moving through the phases is dependent on three factors: COVID-19 bed capacity in the Ballad Health hospital system, percentage of active cases in Greene County and consecutive days of zero new positive COVID-19 cases.
Current data to warrant Phase I includes consecutive days of zero new cases – zero new cases for three consecutive days, and that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greene County is below .025%.
PHASE I
In Phase I, city governmental changes include:
- Town buildings remain locked but providing services, and available for planned in-person meetings
- PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public
- Town staff will continue positional rotations, employees will continue to work from home as able
- Meetings can happen as in-person attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Travel restrictions removed, but employees must still notify supervisor if traveling outside of the 1st Congressional district
- Municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities
- Roby Center closed but still serving meals
In Phase I, local business changes include:
- Restaurants (if allowed by executive order) open with social distancing allowing only 50% of dining capacity at one time
- Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under strict social distancing requirements (i.e. use of gloves, face masks, sanitation stations, appointment only, etc.)
- Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc. (if allowed by executive order) open to appointment customers only, and only with protective equipment
- Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and sanitizing of equipment every two hours
- Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with limited customer access – five customers per 1,000 square feet of space
- Bank lobbies (if allowed by executive order) open to five people at a time; keeping social distancing requirements
- Sanitization stations for all grocery carts
- Religious services (if allowed by executive order) and events with large crowds should not occur
PHASE II
Conditions to move to Phase II include the continuation of community-wide testing, Ballad Health officials recommend sufficient bed capacity for Phase II, the percentage of active cases in Greene County are between .02% and .01%, and there have been five consecutive days of zero new cases.
In Phase II, city governmental changes include:
- Town buildings open with social distance practices in place
- Full staffing of town departments; ceasing work at home for employees
- PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public
- Meetings can happen in person, and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Travel restrictions removed
- Municipal parks open; public events and recreational activities limited to only those that can happen under social distancing guidelines
- Roby Center open with social distancing requirements in place
In Phase II, business changes include:
- Restaurants open (if allowed by executive order) with social distancing in place
- Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under strict social distancing requirements (use of gloves, face masks, sanitation stations, etc)
- Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc (if allowed by executive order) open with protective equipment
- Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and sanitizing of equipment every two hours
- Bank lobbies (if allowed by executive order) open for up to 10 customers keeping social distancing requirements
- Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with up to 10 customers per 1,000 square feet of space
- Sanitization stations for grocery carts
- Religious services (if allowed by executive order) under 100 people with social distancing can occur
- Allow gatherings of up to 100 people; practicing social distancing
If these condition occur, the town will direct a move back to Phase I:
- Ballad Health officials determine insufficient bed capacity in facilities
- Active cases in Greene County increase to above .02% of Greene County residents
- Three consecutive days of new cases
PHASE III
To move to Phase III, community testing needs to continue, Ballad Health indicates sufficient bed capacity, active cases in Greene County are less than .01% of Greene County residents and there have been seven consecutive days of no new cases.
In Phase III, city governmental changes include:
- Town buildings open with social distance practices in place
- Full staffing of town departments; ceasing work at home for employees
- Meetings can happen in person and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Travel restrictions removed
- Municipal parks open
- Park and Rec programming, special events can take place; enforcing social distancing requirements as necessary
- Roby Center open with social distancing requirement in place
- Track PPE levels for first responders to ensure supplies available for moving back to a previous phase
In Phase III, business changes include:
- Restaurants (if allowed by executive order) open with social distancing in place
- Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under social distancing requirements
- Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc. (if allowed by executive order) open with protective equipment
- Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and routine sanitizing of equipment
- Banks (if allowed by executive order) fully open; practicing social distancing requirements
- Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with up to 20 customers per 1,000 square feet of space
- Religious services (if allowed by executive order) can occur
- Allow gatherings of up to 500 people
A move back to Phase II will directed if Ballad Health officials determine insufficient bed capacity, active cases in Greene County increase to above .01% of Greene County residents and there are five consecutive days of new cases.
“Eventually Greeneville will return to normal operations; most likely after a vaccine or treatment is found to eradicate rapid infection,” Smith said. “Following these phases assists Greeneville meeting the necessary conditions to avoid a re-occurrence of a COVID-19 outbreak. That being said, town staff, first responders, and emergency management leaders should always be updating plans and equipment for a future outbreak of COVID-19 or a similar virus requiring a similar response.”
For Greeneville’s full plan, see “News & Announcements” at www.greenevilletn.gov.
For more information on state guidelines, visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.