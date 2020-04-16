The COVID-19 pandemic is touching almost every aspect of life, and budgeting processes for local governments are no different.
For the Town of Greeneville, the uncertainty due to the pandemic has resulted in a request that each of its department heads reduce their budget requests by 1.5% from current funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its first budget hearing as part of the process to prepare the next fiscal year’s plan of expenditures and projections of revenue on Tuesday, listening to presentations by the Police, Fire and Human Resource departments as well as from the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
“Everything was going good in January, February and the first few weeks of March, and then there was COVID-19,” City Administrator Todd Smith told the board about the beginning of the internal budgeting process for the town.
The coronavirus has resulted in uncertainty about what budget projections and funding levels should be used, he said.
“No one has a good answer,” Smith continued. “We are in good company. Every local, state and federal government entity is having the same concerns.”
“The most significant hit in the budget is going to come in form of sales tax impact with the shut down of certain businesses, and several retail businesses closed or modified,” he said.
To be impacted now and into next fiscal year is not just the local option sales tax but also the part of state sales tax shared with local governments, but how much is a significant unknown, Smith said.
The state has advised that collections may be down 13% next year, he said. “That is a significant hit for our budget next year.”
Based on this projection, the town’s proposed budget with the departments requests is $1.3 million out of balance, Smith said. “That is the grim reality that we are faced with today as we start this process.”
Department heads were asked to reduce their budgets 1.5% from the current year, and each has presented a “bare bones” request, he said. No pay increases are included in the budgets.
DEPARTMENT PRESENTATIONS
The Greeneville Police Department was the first to present its proposed budget. Chief Tim Ward said the department was able to make cuts that do not affect services to the town or residents.
Assistant Chief Mike Crum said the department took the approach of cutting 1.5% percent out of each line item except salaries, and nothing essential was cut.
Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley said the majority of the 1.5% reduction in his department’s proposed budget is in maintenance and training allocations. With the pandemic, firefighters have begun to do more online training and that is an option that will be utilized more in the coming hear, he said.
Upgrades to the fire stations in the past few years have helped reduce utility costs that also helped in this year’s budgeting process, he said.
Asked about the possibility of increased rates for those who contract with the department for fire protection service outside the Greeneville corporate limits, Shipley said options are being studied to set rates based on the type of property and the size of structures. Currently, a base rate is charged for the service regardless of property use, whether it is residential, commercial or industrial.
Mayor W.T. Daniels asked that a charge also be considered for responding to a false alarm to cover the costs to the department in answering those calls, including wear and tear on vehicles.
The Human Resources Department was able to cut more than the requested 1.5% percent through reductions in supplies and equipment allocations as well as removing a request for what would be needed for the office to go paperless in the next year, said Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller.
While a 1.5% reduction was made in the Roby Center allocations, next year’s proposed budget appears to be larger than the current one, Director Glenda Blazer told the board.
However, the increase reflects a $30,000 grant for the MyRide program that was started earlier this year through the First Tennessee Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability and based locally at the Roby Center, Blazer explained.
The budget also includes the salary for the service coordinator housed at the Roby Center, and that is also funded by the Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
Although the Roby Center has been closed due to the pandemic, Blazer reported there is activity there as two employees are sewing masks for volunteers who are delivering meals to elderly homebound and have made about 80 thus far. Once the volunteers are equipped, she said, the remainder will be made available to town employees.
The meal program is coordinated through the Area Agency on Aging. Blazer said 62 meals are being delivered Monday through Friday with 10 people picking up five pre-packaged meals once a week at the center through the program.
As the hearing concluded, Smith asked the board to provide feedback in the coming weeks about options to close the gap in the budget, such as further cuts or using fund balance reserves to balance revenues and expenditures.
The next budget hearing is set for April 28 and, like Tuesday’s session, will be held virtually. The hearing will be shown through a Facebook Live video stream on the town’s page.