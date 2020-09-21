Greeneville Town officials announced Monday they are canceling this year’s Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve celebration due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, as the nation moved closer to 200,000 coronavirus deaths Monday, Greene County recorded just one new case of COVID-19 and no deaths.
Amy Rose, Midnight on Main organizer and public relations manager for the town, said one reason for the decision is that there is “no safe way to social distance at an event like this.”
“In the past, large crowds have gathered inside our venues for music and dancing, and Main Street has been filled with dancers and spectators for our midnight fireworks show,” Rose said in a news release. “As much as we would like the celebrate the end of 2020, we don’t want to do anything that might risk the health of our citizens and visitors.”
Also fasting in the decision, according to the news release, is that several sponsors have said they would not be able to participate this year. All expenses for Midnight on Main are paid for through community sponsorships, with no taxpayer dollars used to fund the celebration.
Rose added that the town is considering ways to continue its tradition of a midnight ball drop ceremony using video and online services this year. A decision on the ceremony will be announced soon, according to the news release.
VIRUS NUMBERS
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 199,024 people had died from the virus across the United States as of midday Monday. The country has seen nearly 6.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.
In Tennessee, the state Department of Health reported in its daily update 895 new cases and 15 new deaths across the state in the preceding 24 hours. Those numbers now contribute to a total of 184,409 cases and 2,233 deaths statewide during the pandemic.
In Greene County, Monday’s one new case followed a weekend with 31 new cases and an additional death caused by the virus. The county has now had 1,107 cases and 37 deaths since the virus started.
The county has 110 active cases and 960 cases categorized as inactive/recovered. The state reported no new hospitalizations of Greene County residents.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.