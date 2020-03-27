The Greeneville City Board of Education selected a paint design for the new Hal Henard gym floor at its meeting Tuesday.
Board members followed CDC guidelines for social distancing during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The board approved the gym floor project with the upgrade to first grade maple hardwood at February’s meeting but asked Director of Schools Steve Starnes to obtain pricing to replace one Horned “G” in the original paint design with a two-color Greene Devil logo.
On Tuesday the board considered three designs, including the original design with a Horned “G” on each side of the court, the requested design with one Horned “G” and one two-color Greene Devil logo, and a third option which replaced both Horned “G”s in the original design with Greene Devil logos.
The board opted for the third option, which adds $5,051 to the overall cost that the board will cover.
Starnes told the board that he showed the design options to Greeneville City Schools coaches, who told him they favored option three.
Starnes also called student representative Adam Hybarger, who agreed the two two-color Greene Devil logos were “a nice touch.”
Board Chairwoman Cindy Luttrell said she asked some Greeneville High School graduates for input, and they also favored option three.
“I think it just looks sharper that way,” Luttrell said.
The total cost of the floor project as approved on Feb. 25 was $187,070.05.
Funds to be used include a $50,500 contribution from the Town of Greeneville and a matching contribution from private donors. The remaining cost of $91,121.05 is to be taken from Greeneville City Schools capital funds.
“This is going to last a long time. This is our pride and joy,” said board member Jerry Anderson. “This is important.”
“We have one chance to do it right, so we want to do it right,” Luttrell said.
Starnes reported that sprinkler heads have been replaced in the gym.
MEAL PROGRAM
Starnes discussed the city schools’ meal service, which started on Monday.
Starnes reported an increase on Tuesday from Monday’s participation figures.
On Monday, Starnes said, 664 meals were served to 332 children between meals delivered and picked up at Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School. On Tuesday, 437 children received meals. These children got two days worth of meals to decrease exposure, Starnes explained, bringing the total number of meals served on Tuesday to 1,748.
Starnes praised all involved with the program, including nutrition and transportation staff.
“We’re just proud of the work they’re doing,” Starnes said.
DISTANCE LEARNING PLANSInstructional staff have been working to finalize learning plans for the closure focusing on distance learning, Starnes said.
All students in third through fifth grade are able to take devices home with them, which Starnes said they were advised to do before spring break. However if students have left anything at school or need devices to access learning materials, they or their families should contact the school.
Starnes said the school system plans to also deploy computers for students in kindergarten through second grade, working with principals to minimize physical and face-to-face contact when giving the computers to families.
“I can’t express how thankful and appreciative we are to the board, the town, the education foundation, business and industries and the community for the resources,” Starnes said. “We think that it is possible for our children to learn in this environment.”
The school system will plan to use free wifi services offered by Spectrum and Comcast to ensure students are able to access online learning materials, and Starnes said the possibility of providing wifi hot spots to some students is being considered.
“There are going to be some challenges with internet, but we will work to make sure we are being as equitable as possible,” Starnes said.
City school students and parents should contact the school system with issues they are facing.
Teaching methods will vary, and a combination of online services and resources will be used, Starnes said.
“I think we’re going to try to use different approaches, whatever fits. It won’t just be one size fits all,” Starnes said.
More information will be released when plans are finalized.