The Greeneville City School Board approved the plan developed by the district to reopen schools in the fall Tuesday night in a called meeting.
The plan, called Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools, was published in a draft form on the Greeneville City Schools website on July 8 along with a survey to collect feedback on the draft. Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes said about 200 responses were submitted and that feedback was presented to the board.
On Tuesday evening, Starnes read through the plan in detail with board and leadership team members and highlighted three updates to the draft.
Like the Greene County Schools plan for in-person instruction approved Monday night, the Greeneville City Schools plan included some references to students being made to stay home from school if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Starnes said other Greeneville City Schools health policies reference temperatures of 100 or higher as a mark for when a student should be kept home from school. Starnes recommended changing the temperature referenced in the back-to-school plan to 100 for consistency with other policies.
Starnes also recommended a change in wording in reference to use of personal protective equipment in school to require students in grades six through 12 to wear face masks.
The draft of the plan stated “face masks covering the nose and mouth should be worn” by students in sixth through 12th grades while indoors. With the revised wording these students will be required to wear masks at school.
The plan states that students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, and it is expected that the youngest students in the school system may have difficulties with a rule requiring masks.
All students riding a school bus will be required to wear masks, according to the plan.
When asked by board member Pamela Botta what would happen if a student refused to wear a mask, Starnes said it would be treated as a dress code violation. The student would receive a verbal warning first and be given a mask provided by the school to put on, and in the event of repeated refusal to wear a mask, Starnes said there would be disciplinary consequences.
Exceptions to the requirement may be made for extenuating circumstances such as medical exemption.
A third change to the draft Starnes recommended was to require high school students to commit to their chosen mode of learning, in-person or online, for a semester rather than a nine week period, as originally written in the plan.
The change applies only to high school students due to the formatting of class schedules at Greeneville High School. Elementary and middle school students will still have the opportunity to switch at the end of a nine-week period.
Starnes also discussed some further details about the district’s full-time online learning plan, including that it will be called Greeneville Online Academy of Learning, or GOAL.
While the existing Limitless Learning Academy for high school students to take courses over the summer has been used as a model for developing plans for a full-time online education option this year, Starnes clarified that it is distinct and that GOAL will be open to all grade levels.
Starnes said choosing to name the program GOAL will also clarify parts of the back-to-school plan where online learning is discussed as the mode of learning for all students in the event of a school closure.
The Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools was approved with the recommended adjustments and, while the school system’s schedule of COVID-19 updates has the final plan being released on July 20, Starnes said the revisions would be made in the coming days in order to release the final plan sooner.
The board also approved an extension on the deadline for parents to inform the school system of whether they choose for their child to return to in-person instruction or begin school in the fall through GOAL from July 17 to 4:30 p.m. on July 20.
Starnes said some attendance policies will have to be suspended so that students who develop COVID-19 symptoms and have to quarantine at home during the school year, in accordance with policies in the back-to-school plan, are not in conflict with other regular attendance policies.
Additionally, in instances of possible positive cases within a school, Starnes said the school system will assist the health department with contact tracing in an effort to contain the spread while the student who became ill is quarantined away from the school building.
Starnes said policies recommended for temporary suspension will be discussed in depth at the Greeneville City Schools Board’s July 28 meeting.
Full details of the Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools document is available at the district website, www2.gcschools.net, where the updated version will also be posted when it is ready.