The Greeneville City Board of Education held elections for the upcoming year and approved multiple resolutions to support COVID-19 related state legislation Thursday evening.
The officer election results are that Cindy Luttrell and Dr. Craig Shepard will continue to serve as chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively, Josh Quillen was elected treasurer and Pam Botta will serve as the board’s Tennessee Legislative Network Representative.
Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Crystal Hirschy and student representative Jake Hartman, a senior at Greeneville High School.
The board voted to request a moratorium on state standardized testing and for state funding not to be negatively impacted by possible loss of enrollment due to the pandemic. Both are being requested by school systems across the state, including Greene County Schools.
The standardized testing resolution requests that state standardized testing, including end-of-course and end-of-year exams, not occur for the current school year. The resolution requests that if they occur, the results be used solely for the purposes of tracking student progress instead of to determine district accountability or rankings.
Presenting the resolution was Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant, who said that eliminating state standardized testing would take undue stress from teachers.
“Our teachers have been true heroes throughout this pandemic,” Bryant said.
The hold harmless resolution on BEP funding requests that state BEP funding, which is determined by average daily membership or enrollment, for the 2021-22 school year be equal to or greater than the amount received for the 2020-21 year.
Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe told the board the resolution addresses a statewide concern that parents whose children would otherwise attend public school may choose to homeschool their children due to the pandemic.
The resolutions will be shared with the state board of education, legislators and other decision-making bodies, said Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
The board also approved a purchase of a new firewall appliance at just over $47,000.
Chief Technology Officer and Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller said the device in use for the last five years was not built for online learning.
“Everything down to the firewall was designed for the traffic to be internal going out,” Miller said. “All of a sudden on that first day of online learning, the traffic was outside coming in.”
Miller said this presented network security issues that have been resolved, but a new firewall device is needed.
The purchase will be funded through available CARES Act funding.
In his director’s report, Starnes said that on Thursday the Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School nutrition teams received a 100 on health inspections.
The board also heard a presentation from Greeneville Middle School Principal Rachel Adams and Assistant Principal Andrew Magee on the progress of online learning at the school.
Adams said that in the online format, students have been engaged in live online sessions with teachers and small groups, hands-on projects, video projects and interactive programs, activities and games.
“I think what we found after this past spring is we had to focus on what worked in classrooms before the pandemic and utilize those strategies in an online format,” Adams said. “Our teachers have done a really good job of that in the short amount of time they’ve had.”
Greeneville City Schools will switch from a fully online learning mode to a hybrid schedule beginning Monday.