The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider an amendment to the 2020-21 school calendar Tuesday evening in the regularly scheduled July meeting.
The meeting will be at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St., but will be closed to the public for safety and live-streamed on the district’s video channel.
The academic calendar amendment on the school board’s agenda is to make Aug. 7 a half day of school in the event conditions are in the “yellow” zone in the school system’s back-to-school plan when school is due to start in the first week of August.
Conditions of minimal to moderate spread, defined in the district’s Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools as an average rate per 100,000 of 7–10.99 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days for a period of three consecutive days, calls for consideration of A/B grouping with a combination of in-person and online instruction. The calendar change would allow both A and B groups to begin school with a half day before the first full school day.
Currently the academic calendar includes Aug. 5 as a half day and Aug. 7 as the first full day, and that schedule will not be changed if school does not start in a hybrid A/B format.
The board will also consider giving Director of Schools Steve Starnes authority to make changes as needed to the district’s back-to-school document. It was not previously clarified in the plan whether board approval would be required for further changes to the plan.
As discussed at the called board meeting in early July, the board will also vote to suspend certain attendance policies that have been determined to potentially be in conflict with portions of the Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools that require students to stay home under certain circumstances.
Also on the agenda is consideration to purchase and deploy Zoom software and purchase of cafeteria tables for Tusculum View Elementary Schools.
The livestream can be accessed at https://video.gcschools.net when the meeting begins at 6 p.m.