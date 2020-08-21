The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider an increase to Extended School Program fees to cover additional staffing hours as well as several projects and purchases.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be livestreamed on the Greeneville City Schools video channel, which can be accessed on the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net.
Additional staffing hours are needed for the Greeneville City Schools Extended School Program (ESP). As pre-kindergarten students are dismissed at 1:30 p.m. during the 2020-21 school year, the amount of time these students receive ESP services is increased by 1.5 hours.
According to the agenda, ESP fees will also need to be increased during times the district is operating under the A/B Hybrid mode in order to make the program viable. If approved Tuesday, pre-kindergarten ESP fees will increase from $10 per day for three hours of care to $15 per day for four and a half hours of care on the traditional 5-day learning mode. Pre-kindergarten ESP fees will increase to $18 per day during the A/B Hybrid Learning Mode, and ESP fees for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will increase to $16 per day during this mode.
Several projects and purchases, including a sump pump installation project at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and a purchase of scientific calculators for students at Greeneville High School, will also be considered by the board.
On Tuesday, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a bid of $78,100 from Interstate Mechanical Contractors Inc. for the replacement of a sump pump and repair pit at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. According to the partnership agreement between the Town of Greeneville and Greeneville City Schools, the cost is to be split equally between the town and the school district, with each party contributing $39,050.
The calculators are needed due to the transition to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the school board’s agenda. An existing cyclical replacement program was in place to cover the high school math teachers’ preferred model of scientific calculator, the TI-84 Plus. If an application by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation for a CARES Grant to cover the $20,155 cost of the calculators is not funded, the purchase from Bach Company would be covered by Greeneville City Schools technology funds.
Also on the agenda is a project to extend the parking lot at Tusculum View Elementary School due to traffic concerns. The project was previously presented to the board in May, when the board voted to allocate $21,000 of the 2019-20 budget. On Tuesday the board will consider proposals from two companies to complete the project, with the remaining roughly $43,000 to come from the capital funds portion of the 2020-21 budget.
The board will also consider approving purchase for new kitchen equipment for Greeneville High School, Hal Henard, Tusculum View and Highland elementary schools as well as replacement surveillance cameras for the high school and George Clem Operations Center.