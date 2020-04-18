Greeneville City Schools released updated information Friday about online registration for new kindergarten and tuition students.
The school system will hold online kindergarten registration during the week of May 4 for children who live inside the Greeneville city limits and will be new students entering kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
According to a release from the school system, registration documents will be available for completion on the school system’s website, www.gcschools.net, at 8 a.m. on May 4.
During the registration process, the following documents must be uploaded:
- Proof of residence item (property tax card or lease/rental agreement, monthly utility statement and photo ID, current mortgage statement, or affidavit of residence and ID)
- Certified birth certificate
- Tennessee Certificate of Immunization form
If these documents cannot be uploaded, contact the school to schedule a time to provide them later.
If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed document brought to the school. No student may be admitted to school without proof of a physical examination and required immunizations.
Out of Zone requests will be made during the online registration process, the release said. Out of Zone refers to Greeneville residents who desire to attend a school outside of their specified zone/area of residence.
Students must be five years old on or before Aug. 15 to enter kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. State law requires that children successfully complete a state-approved kindergarten program before entering first grade.
All children entering the Greeneville City School system for the first time must be registered so that personnel and materials are available at the beginning of the school year, the release said.
NEW TUITION STUDENTS
Parents of children entering kindergarten through eighth grade living outside the Greeneville city limits who will apply as new tuition students must register their children online. This also includes Highland Elementary free tuition applications.
At 8 a.m. on May 1, registration application documents will be available on the school system’s website, www.gcschools.net. They will be time stamped to have an accurate record of the order of applications, the release said.
Registration will be computer, tablet, and mobile friendly.
Any parent without a computer, smart phone, or internet access is asked to contact the Greeneville City Schools central office at 423-787-8000 before April 30 for directions on how to proceed with registration.
Parents will be allowed to make a first, second and third school choice preference during the registration process. Tuition applicants for kindergarten are required to have Brigance Screening administered by Greeneville City Schools during the summer, the release said. Parents will sign up for the screening during the registration process.
Parents may upload copies of a certified birth certificate and Tennessee Certificate of Immunization form during the registration process. If these cannot be uploaded, the school will request these prior to the beginning of the school year, if the student is accepted as a tuition student.
If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed document brought to the school.
For more information about either registration category, contact the Greeneville City Schools Central Office at 787-8000.