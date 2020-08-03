While online learning is in place in Greeneville City Schools, meal services providing breakfast and lunch will continue to be available to students, but the district will no longer offer free meals to all children as with the previous program, according to a press release.
The release from Greeneville City Schools detailed changes to the program as mandated by the USDA and the state of Tennessee. The stipulations include:
- The student must be enrolled in Greeneville City Schools.
- Students will be charged the same as if they were purchasing the meal in the school cafeteria.
- Those who have completed the Free and Reduced Meal Application and have been approved for free meals will not be charged.
- Those who have completed the Free and Reduced Meal Application and have been approved for reduced meals will be charged the reduced rate.
- All others will be charged full rate.
- The student’s name and lunch pin must be provided at the pick-up site.
- Funds must be available in the student’s lunch account prior to 9 a.m. on distribution day. All payments must be made through mypaymentsplus.com. No cash or checks will be accepted by any Greeneville City Schools employee.
The online application for free and reduced lunches is available at meals.gcschools.net. The form must be completed for the 2020-2021 school year to avoid loss or delay of benefits, the release said.
To sign children up for this program, parents should complete the Meal Survey on the Greeneville City Schools district website, www2.gcschools.net.