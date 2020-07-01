Director of Schools Steve Starnes said this week leadership in Greeneville City Schools is considering multiple options for how students return to learning this fall.
Starnes said in an announcement Monday system leadership is considering an “A/B group blended learning model where students attend school on staggered days with safety precautions” in addition to offering instruction in-person with safety precautions in place or fully online.
The announcement was part of a scheduled series of updates related to the Greeneville City School system’s plans for the fall semester. In the first update, sent out June 17, Starnes announced the district was developing plans to offer the option of a full-time online program of study as an alternative to in-person learning for students. Starnes said Monday that this will still be an option.
The district has been collecting survey responses from parents to gauge interest in the options being considered as well as how many students will need bus transportation.
The survey results, now published on the district’s website under learning updates for families, indicate a majority of parents prefer for their children to return to the school buildings in the fall.
According to the survey 58.3 percent of parents would prefer the full in-person learning option with safety precautions in place. Another 28.8 percent would prefer the blended learning option, while 12.8 percent answered that the full online method of learning is preferable.
Relating to transportation, 68.5 percent of parents said their children would not need bus transportation for the fall semester while 9 percent answered “maybe,” and 22.1 percent said their student would need to ride the bus. One parent did not answer the transportation question.
Starnes said the district continues to take in guidance including from planning sessions with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Medical Director’s Office, the local health department, and the Tennessee Department of Education as well as from documents issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Education, the Tennessee Department of Health, the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching and Tennessee Pledge, the state governments reopening plan.
Starnes said the district is also monitoring the daily reports from the Department of Health on new and active COVID-19 cases and the average rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for Greene County, the region and the state.
A draft of the district’s “Framework for a Safe Reopening of Schools” is to be released July 8 for feedback, and a second survey will be released in conjunction with the draft of the plan to ask parents to select their final choice for their child’s mode of education for the upcoming school year.
“The expectations for online learning will be that the content, instructional quality, and expectations will mirror those of in-person learning,” Starnes said.
Relating to online education, Starnes said the district is following additional guidance and rules released by the Tennessee State Board of Education. Grades will be taken on assignments for online learning in the same manner as in-person instruction and will count toward the student’s nine weeks and final grades, Starnes said.
The district’s final plans will be announced July 20, according to the timeline released by the city schools.