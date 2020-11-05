Greeneville City Schools will remain on an A/B hybrid schedule through Nov. 20 due to the continued surge of COVID-19 cases within the community, a press release from the school system said.
During the week of Thanksgiving, “A” group students will attend in-person on Monday and virtually on Tuesday, while “B” group students will be virtual on Monday and in-person on Tuesday, the release said.
Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday that week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
This decision has been made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with the local and regional health departments, the release said.
A decision will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24 by 6 p.m. about the schedule for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff along with community conditions will continue to drive our decisions," the release said. "Greeneville City Schools appreciates your continued support."