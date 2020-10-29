The Greeneville City School District has announced it will remain on an A/B Hybrid schedule through Nov. 6 due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases within the community.
This decision was made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with the local and regional health departments, a press release from the school system said.
District leadership will continue evaluating conditions and consulting with the local and regional health departments and decide by 6 p.m. each Wednesday about the operating schedule for the following week.
The school system also announced its meal delivery program to homes, ongoing since March, will be discontinued due to declining demand.
The final delivery day will be Thursday, Nov. 12.
Meals will continue to be available to pick up at both Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School, and those who have been receiving deliveries are asked to inform the district if they plan to begin picking up meals at either location starting the week of Nov. 16 via a new survey on the Greeneville City Schools website, www.gcschools.net.