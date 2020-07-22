Greeneville City Schools has announced it will hold in-person commencement exercises Aug. 1 with precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates of Greeneville High School will begin at 9 a.m. on the field of Burley Stadium, according to the announcement posted to the Greeneville City Schools’ website.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 22 but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The senior banquet rescheduled for July 30 has been canceled due to gathering restrictions currently in place, the announcement also said.
Social distancing measures and mask requirements will be implemented for graduates and their guests at the commencement ceremony, the announcement said. The event will be live-streamed on the Greeneville City Schools video channel, which can be reached from the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net.
In the event of inclement weather, there will be a ceremony for individual graduates and their guests in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The event will take place throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m., according to the announcement.
Each graduate may invite four guests to either ceremony.
A decision on the location of the ceremony based on projections of weather conditions will be made by noon on July 31.
Graduates or a representative should visit the high school July 27 between 9 a.m. and noon to pick up their graduation materials including cords, stoles, medals, gifts and instructions on the specifics of both possible ceremonies. The pickup location will be at the rear of the school by the attendance office.