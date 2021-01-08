Greeneville City Schools students not enrolled in full-time online learning will begin returning to school on the hybrid schedule Jan. 19, Director of Schools Steve Starnes announced Thursday evening.
Students continue to study virtually through Jan. 15, and there will be no school on the following Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Starnes said Greeneville High School students who are taking classes at the Greene Technology Center will have the option to attend those classes in-person during the week of Jan. 11 on their regularly scheduled days according to the hybrid schedule.
A group students are to attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, and B group students attend on Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays remain a virtual learning day district-wide.
The hybrid schedule resumes for all students, beginning with the A group, on Jan. 19. The B group will attend Jan. 20 and 21.
Curbside meal pick-up also continues to be available for all children 18-years-old and younger while schools are in session, Starnes said.
Meals may be picked up at Hal Henard Elementary or Greeneville High School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To register for meal services, complete the survey on the district's website, www.gcschools.net.