Greeneville City Schools students not enrolled in the district’s full-time online learning option for the semester will return to full-week in-person instruction beginning Oct. 26, according to a news release from the district.
Students enrolled in the traditional learning model will remain on the current A/B hybrid schedule through Oct. 23.
In order to provide time for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing, all schools will dismiss early on Wednesdays beginning the week of Oct. 26 throughout the first semester of school. High school and middle school students will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
21st Century Grant After School Programs will be available to provide enrichment and tutoring to students, district officials said, and transportation will be provided for students who participate in the 21st Century Grant Program.
All safety and cleaning protocols outlined in the school system’s Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools document will continue to be followed, the release said. This document can be found on the district website at www.gcschools.net under the COVID-19 re-entry information link.
The district also continues to record public notifications related to confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases within the district on the website. The notifications now also include a new cumulative count.
According to this week’s update, the district currently has four students and no staff members in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test result. Three of the four students in isolation are Greeneville High School students, and the fourth is a Greeneville Middle School student.
The district has one staff member and 14 students in quarantine after being determined a close contact to a positive case.
The staff member in quarantine is employed at Tusculum View Elementary School. Students in quarantine include two at Tusculum View, two at Hal Henard Elementary, three at EastView Elementary, three middle school students and four high school students.
According to the new cumulative count, since the district began reporting public notifications on cases on Aug. 11, six staff members and 10 students have isolated after a positive test result. Twenty-three staff members and 26 students have quarantined after exposure to a case.
Greeneville City Schools administration will continue to monitor the health and safety of students, staff and community as outlined in the Framework document and make adjustments as warranted, the release said.