Effective Sept. 28, all Greeneville City Schools students who have chosen in-person learning will begin operating on an A/B hybrid schedule, according to a press release from the school system.
The school system has been conducting classes through distance learning technology due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Students will be divided into an “A” group and a “B” group. Students assigned to the “A” group will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and students assigned to the “B” group will attend school in-person on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Students will continue to complete assignments and watch teacher-posted videos online on days in which they are not scheduled to attend in-person.
Individual schools will send a notification Monday alerting parents and guardians of the group to which students are assigned.
Students and staff will follow the safety protocols outlined within our GCS Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools.
Plans may be altered throughout the year for the safety of students and staff, the release said.
Both local school systems, Greeneville and Greene County Schools, began the current academic year the way they finished the previous one — with students taking classes outside of school building to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Greene County Schools students returned to in-person learning Thursday, using an A/B format similar to the one Greeneville City Schools will be using.
In both systems, families were given a choice to continue full-time distance learning, as well. For those who chose to do that, students will continue in a virtual classroom format.