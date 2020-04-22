On May 1, the Greeneville City Schools’ Preschool Program will begin accepting online applications to enroll 4-year-old children for the 2020-2021 school year.
The registration link will be available on the school system’s website at www.gcschools.net. Enrollment in the program is limited, a release from the school system said.
The Greeneville School System operates five preschool classes in partnership with Head Start. Classes are housed at Eastview, Hal Henard, Highland and Tusculum View elementary schools and the Greene Technology Center.
Eligibility for these programs is determined by federal and state program requirements. Services include educational, medical, dental, nutritional, mental health, and transportation services.
The Voluntary Pre-K for Tennessee initiative is to provide for the state’s 4-year-old children, with the first priority children of families that meet the economical guidelines.
Greeneville City Schools aim to give pre-k children an opportunity to develop school readiness skills in an environment that promotes success in kindergarten and throughout the child’s life, the release said.
For more information or to complete an application, contact Greeneville City Schools Pre-K Social Worker Latasha Keller at 423-863-3736, or Constance Ashcroft at 423-677-8469.