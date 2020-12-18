Greeneville City Schools students will return to school following the Christmas break in a virtual learning mode, Director of Schools Steve Starnes announced on Friday.
"As we continue to watch community spread of the COVID-19 virus reach record high levels, and due to the prediction of local health officials that cases will likely rise even higher following the holidays," Starnes said in a recorded message to students and their families, "we would like to provide you with advance notice of some January schedule changes so that you and your family have time to prepare."
Students will resume classes virtually on Jan. 7 and will remain in virtual learning mode through at least Friday, Jan. 15.
District leadership will continue to monitor conditions in the community and provide further communication in the first week of January, Starnes said.