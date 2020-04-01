All Greeneville Parks and Recreation facilities, including Hardin Park, are closed effective Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The closings follow back-to-back press conferences Monday in which two-week “safer at home” orders were announced by Gov. Bill Lee and then jointly by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.
Essential services in the Town of Greeneville’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Finance departments are continuing with extra measures in compliance with CDC guidelines.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson, closings in his department include parks, playgrounds, courts, fields, pavilions, restrooms, and EastView Recreation Center.
The Parks & Recreation office will remain open but will only take phone calls at 423-638-3144, emails and faxes to communicate with residents at this time, Patterson said.
He can be reached via email at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.
Baseball and softball registration has been suspended, and the start of spring youth volleyball is being delayed. The popular Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled.
The Parks and Recreation maintenance staff continues to maintain facilities, which includes mowing, Patterson said.
“We’re trying to get everything ready for when, hopefully, we can open everything back up,” he said.
The town’s only other significant change effective Wednesday is the decision to not issue any burn permits. Fire Chief Alan Shipley recommends that no one burn items on their property during this time, the release stated.
Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, please call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, but the business office and back lot are closed to the public. For more information, call 423-638-6152 and select extensions 1 or 4 through 8, depending on the service needed.
Services are continuing at Town Hall, but residents are asked to call 423-639-7105 option 3 before entering the building, the release stated.
Property taxes may be paid online at www.greenevilletn.gov or at www.tennesseetrustee.org. Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.
Carol Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.
To make an appointment with the Building/Planning Department in Town Hall, call 423-787-6182. All building code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during this time.
Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center continues to provide meal service for citizens over age 60. Pickup time is being limited to the hours of 8 to 10 a.m. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
The Town of Greeneville offers a variety of online services at its website, www.greenevilletn.gov, and frequent updates on its social media sites: www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville and @GreenevilleTown on www.twitter.com.