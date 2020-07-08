Dr. Kenneth Nickle was among U.S. Army Reserve members recently called to provide assistance in the New York City area during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.
Nickle, a family medicine specialist at Tusculum Family Physicians on Justis Drive, has been deployed all over the world with the Army Reserve. The recent deployment was a singularly unique experience, Nickle said during an interview.
To help civilian hospital workers take on the pandemic, 15 Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces were formed with Army Reserve medical professionals from around the country, Nickle among them.
The units were dispatched to hotspots in the Northeast and Midwest to join the homeland defense mission against the virus. Each task force is an expeditionary medical unit of about 85 personnel. Units assisted in numerous settings, including more than 20 hospitals in six states. Nickle’s unit reported to the Stamford Hospital-Bennett Medical Center in Connecticut.
Nickle arrived on April 5 and remained in the New York metro area through May 22, a period of seven weeks.
Nickle quarantined at home for two weeks after his return to Greene County before returning to the medical practice he operates with his wife, Dr. Carla Nickle, also an Army Reserve member, and Dr. Erica Conrad.
In March, “We were starting to get wind we may get activated,” Nickle said. He was notified April 1 of the call-up.
The medical team including doctors, nurses and support personnel was first sent to the hospital in Connecticut.
“They integrated our military team in a civilian hospital,” Nickle said. “We set up in a ward in the hospital and they integrated us into a ward there.”
The reserve team was placed in a palliative care ward, where those with life-threatening COVID-19 cases were being treated, including patients in an end-of-life hospice setting. They worked out of a recommissioned building on the Stamford medical campus.
The Army Reserve doctors also spent time in a ward where patients were quarantined until they could return home.
TREATING COVID-19
Like doctors and other medical specialists across the country, they explored how to best attack the coronavirus.
“With (it) being so new, it was a strange experience. We were just trying to figure out how to treat it,” Nickle said. “We tried four or five treatment protocols to see what works.”
Through stringent prevention policies put in place that include mandatory mask usage, regular hand washing and social distancing, New York City and the surrounding area slowly emerged from the pandemic crisis.
The situation was serious when Nickle was at the Stamford hospital.
“Because of the size of New York City, people were just coming in in droves. There were a lot of deaths,” he said.
“COVID came on so fast and there were so many cases, it just overwhelmed the health care system,” Nickle said.
The supply of Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers was limited but adequate, he said. Gowns and masks were sanitized and repurposed in some cases.
“It definitely wasn’t a standard setup you would see in a hospital,” Nickle said. “By following the protocols that were developed when we were there, we had enough PPE’s to keep the people safe.”
“When seeing a patient, I had to put on an N95 (respirator) mask and a gown,” he said.
About seven reservists working in Nickle’s unit tested positive for the virus during the deployment and were placed in quarantine, in Army care, for two weeks. Those individuals were tested before going home. All were symptom-free.
“They were already better. As a contagious disease, we knew there was a potential,” said Nickle, who did not contract COVID-19 but quarantined for two weeks after his return home as part of the established protocol.
During the seven weeks Nickle was deployed, “it went from very busy to where we were able to leave,” he said. Deployment could have lasted up to six months, he added.
SPREAD OF VIRUS
Nickle followed the spread of COVID-19 as the virus emerged from China and cases were diagnosed across the world.
“With U.S. citizens, it was only a matter of time. We knew it would only be so long before it would come (here),” Nickle said.
In Connecticut, Nickle saw many patients age 60 and over who had pre-existing medical conditions.
Nickle has observed the recent upsurge in cases in Greene County and East Tennessee. Not only the older population is at risk.
“It’s in the younger population. It’s just the people who are getting out. A lot of our older people who are at risk are not going out,” Nickle said.
Following recommended procedures is urged for everyone.
“I think you have to determine your response to this based on your geographic area. East Tennessee has plenty of farmland and plenty of space,” Nickle said. “It’s still transmitted the same as the flu. Keep your distance and keep your hands washed.”
He said COVID-19 could persist as a reality of everyday life. He is a “little wary” about how long it will take to develop an effective vaccine that will be available to the public.
“It’s here for a while. It’s a virus. It’s not changing in its makeup so it will run its course,” Nickle said. “Just try and get back to a normal life and take care of your hand washing and (wear) a mask if you are out in public.”
Masks serve more to avoid infecting other people with the virus.
“It just provides a basic barrier,” Nickle said. “I think that right now, we just have to live through this.”
TEAMWORK KEY
The Nickles’ last duty station was in Alaska before completing their U.S. Army service. Kenneth Nickle was deployed for a year in Iraq with his Reserve unit, while Dr. Carla Nickle has served in Afghanistan treating wounded soldiers.
That’s just two of the many reserve deployments the Nickles have had while operating their Greeneville medical practice.
Nickle is proud of the way the Stamford medical team, drawn from Army Reserve units across the country, met challenges posed by the coronavirus.
“It was the speed that we had to get things together,” he said. “We had to integrate an Army unit into a (civilian) hospital. That hasn’t been done in modern times. It was a steep learning curve, and it went as well as possible.”
Learning to use the available equipment, the hospital’s electronic record-keeping system and working with civilian hospital personnel were among the challenges.
“The team we had, we were able to to pull together in less than a week. It was actually pretty amazing,” Nickle said. “I definitely was very impressed with the quality of the Army crews they put together.”
Maj. Jim Burrow, a medic with the 811-1 Task Force in Stamford, served in the same unit as Nickle.
“It’s one thing to go overseas and care for people in a deployed setting, but it’s another to care for sick and injured in my own country like this,” Burrow said on the U.S. Army Reserve website.
Working on the Connecticut medical campus felt like a battlefield deployment.
“We’re in an environment where patients have passed away, and although the coronavirus has taken over, we’re trying to keep as many people alive as possible until the viral war ends,” Burrow said.