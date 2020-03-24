In efforts to limit face-to-face contact during the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Greeneville is taking measures to close offices to public access.
The new operations take effect Tuesday in accordance with the executive order signed Sunday by Gov. Bill Lee with subsequent guidance from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, according to a release from the town. They remain in effect until further notice.
The Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, please call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, but the business office and back lot are closed to the public, the release stated For more information, call 423-638-6152 and select extensions 1 or 4 through 8, depending on the service needed.
Updates from Public Works will be provided on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/greenevillepw.
Services are continuing at Town Hall, but residents are asked to call 423-639-7105 before entering the building, according to the release.
“Our top priority is the safety of staff, residents, and visitors,” said Recorder and Financial Director Carol Susong. “For everyone’s well being we would like to keep from directly coming into contact with the public to avoid spreading COVID-19.”
Property taxes may be paid online at www.greenevilletn.gov. Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.
Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.
To make an appointment with the Building/Planning Department in Town Hall, call 423-787-6182. All Building Code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during this time.
Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center and Greeneville/Greene County Public Library previously closed and canceled activities.
The meal service for citizens over age 60 is still available by calling the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
Parks & Recreation and the library will provide updates on their Facebook pages, which can be found by searching “Greeneville Parks & Recreation” and “Greeneville/Greene County Public Library.”
Parks & Recreation can be reached by calling 423-638-3144.
The Town of Greeneville offers a variety of online services at its website, www.greenevilletn.gov, and frequent updates on its social media sites: www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville and @GreenevilleTown on www.twitter.com.