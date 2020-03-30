With more people staying at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Greeneville Public Works Department has seen an uptick in bulk items being discarded for pickup.
The department reminds Greeneville residents that a phone call is required to Public Works to provide for the most efficient collection of the items as possible, according to an announcement from the department. Residents are asked to call 638-6152 and select option 8 to schedule the pickup with one of its drivers.
Public Works also reminds citizens that “bulk items” consist of dry items such as furniture, appliances, mattresses and box springs.
Carpet, carpet padding, construction material, cardboard, clothing, tires and paint will not be picked up by the department, according to the announcement.
Household garbage should also not be included with bulk items to be picked up nor should it be placed at the curb unless it is bagged and in an approved roll out cart, the announcement stated. Household garbage, either bagged or unbagged, that is left on the ground will not be collected.
If a resident has more household garbage than a roll out cart will hold, it should be taken to a Greene County convenience center.