Recent approval of a beer permit application by the Tusculum Beer Board for on-premises consumption at Greeneville Reds baseball games was more of a formality than anything else.
Approval of the permit in March generated a discussion Tuesday night by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners about the future of the Appalachian League team, and minor league baseball in general.
Kat Deal, Greeneville Reds general manager who attended the meeting, told commissioners that the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the negotiation process between Major League Baseball and the minor leagues about possible team contraction and the future of the Greeneville franchise, which plays in Pioneer Park on the Tusculum University campus.
Boyd Sports LLC, which also operates the Johnson City Cardinals and two other Appalachian League franchises, is now doing business as Boyd Hospitality LLC, a name change that made necessary the beer permit application approved by the Tusculum Beer Board, whose members are also on the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
“Basically, we’re changing the company name on the permit,” Corley said.
A Major League Baseball plan to stage a shortened season beginning in July played in ballparks without fans in response to COVID-19 concerns leaves minor league teams that need gate revenues to survive out in the cold. Discussions between major and minor league baseball to avoid contraction of teams was taking place, along with spring training for the 2020 baseball season, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck with a vengeance in the U.S.
The Greeneville Reds had plans to play a full 2020 season at Pioneer Park and were hopefully awaiting word on an agreement that would keep the franchise and other Appalachian League teams intact. U.S. Rep. Phil Roe and other elected officials were among those going to bat for the minor leagues in Congress.
“Unfortunately. all the COVID-19 (events) started and all those talks took a back seat,” Deal told Tusculum commissioners. “Next season and beyond is still up in the air.”
The Greeneville Reds hope to get some clarification on the league’s immediate future by the end of this week, Deal said.
“Even if it’s a late start in July, it’s only two (home) games,” she said. “A little bit of a season is better than none.”
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said the city benefits from sales tax revenues generated by Reds’ home games played in Pioneer Park, but added the family friendly environment provides welcome entertainment for the community.
“Obviously, we do get revenue from beer sales,” Corley said.
Being outside is safer than being in an enclosed space, so baseball at Pioneer Park could make sense if coronavirus prevention protocols are properly followed, he said.
“Staycations are on the way up,” Corley said.
Deal said the Greeneville Reds will be ready to play if minor league baseball gets the go-ahead from government and the major leagues.
“We’re still playing the waiting game We’re expecting to hear something soon,” she said. “Right now, we’re still planning on (starting the season) on June 22. It’s probably unrealistic, but we have to do it.”
Long-term prospects for the team and league are murkier.
“We heard the negotiating committee didn’t do us any favors,” Deal said.
Attending Appalachian League games at Pioneer Park is a favorite summertime pastime among Greene County residents, many of whom are tiring of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Overall, it’s revenue, but the social part of it is even more important,” Corley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Tuesday was a busy night for the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. In addition to approving on first reading a city budget for fiscal year 2020-21 and discussing several grants awarded to the city by the state Department of Transportation and Gov. Bill Lee, commissioners heard updates on several ongoing projects.
A new garbage truck ordered by the city from a Texas company but delivered over agreed-upon height specifications to fit in the public works garage was modified and is now in service.
“They completed the rebuild on the bed of the truck,” Corley said.
“Everything is working fine,” public works Director Warren Cutshall said.
The garbage truck previously used by the city is out of service and will be sold. Commissioners formalized a five-year lease-purchase agreement for the new truck.
The truck has a mechanism that hoists trash containers to dump refuse into the storage and compacting area, eliminating the need for two-man crews. The City of Tusculum last year purchased 750 heavy-duty trash tote cans. About 450 have been sold.
Tusculum residents can purchase totes for $75 each at city hall, 145 Alexander St. Totes can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at city hall. Arrangements can be made for them to be delivered, Corley said. For more information, call 638-6211.
In other activity, heavy equipment is being brought to the site of a long-anticipated safety improvement project overseen by the Tennessee Department of Transportation at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Route 107/Erwin Highway. Surveying and other preparation work on the project began recently.
The TDOT-funded project includes the installation of metal support poles, roadwork to increase sight lines for drivers, the installation of LED signal lights and improved traffic signals at the intersection.
Work is scheduled to be complete by the end of November.
Also Tuesday night, commissioners discussed construction of a new building to house the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department at 146 Alexander St. The expense of a site plan for the work requires further discussion, Corley said.
“That’s still under consideration,” he said.
Tusculum police Officer Dustin Jeffers, who is coordinating development of a new city website, told commissioners that additional photography will be done in coming weeks to be used on the website.