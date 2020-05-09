Greeneville Town Hall and EastView Recreation Center will reopen Monday as the town enters Phase II of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan.
The town’s three-phase plan addresses both reopening of its government functions and suggestions, subject to state executive orders, for reopening businesses in Greeneville, according to a release from the town.
“The number of days without a new case and the percentage of active Greene County cases shows Greeneville’s citizens are responding effectively to the virus,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “As we gradually reopen Greeneville it is important to keep practicing those habits that reduce the spread of this virus.”
A daily report updating confirmed coronavirus case numbers across Tennessee was delayed Friday afternoon due to “technical difficulties,” a message said on the state Department of Health website. The numbers for Friday were not available in time for print. Before Friday, the number of confirmed cases in Greene County had remained steady at 43 for a week.
The town’s data-driven approach is based on three benchmarks: capacity of local hospital beds, percentage of active COVID-19 cases, and number of consecutive days with no new cases.
OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES
Phase II includes the following guidelines for town government operations:
- town buildings open with social distance practices in place,
- full staffing of town departments; ceasing work at home for employees,
- personal protective equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public,
- in-person meetings can be allowed with attendees observing social distancing of at least 6 feet,
- removal of travel restrictions,
- municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities, and
- Roby Center closed but still serving meals.
As the town enters Phase II, department heads have identified the following additional safety measures, based on health guidelines:
- employees will be highly encouraged to wear masks,
- employees handling money will be highly encouraged to wear gloves,
- every work center will sanitize/clean high traffic areas every two hours, and
- employees will be screened with temperature checks to ensure wellness when arriving to work.
The security door at Town Hall will be closed, according to the release. Other doors will be open as possible.
Public restrooms and employee restrooms will be designated at both Town Hall and EastView Rec Center.
PARKS & RECREATION
The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department is continuing to postpone sports league activities until receiving additional guidance from the state.
In addition, the town has decided to keep Hardin Park swimming pool closed this year.
The Parks & Recreation maintenance staff continues to maintain facilities, which includes mowing.
For more information on Parks & Recreation reopening, call the Rec Center at 423-638-3144 or email Director Butch Patterson at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.
POLICE, FIRE, GARBAGE
Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, and the business office will reopen Monday as part of Phase II. For more information on Public Works, call 423-638-6152.
TOWN HALL
Recorder/Finance Director Carol Susong reminds residents that property taxes may be paid online at www.tennesseetrustee.org.
Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.
Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.
All Building Code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during the pandemic. Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
ROBY MEALS
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center remains closed in conjunction with guidelines from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability. However, the center continues to serve as a meal site for residents over age 60. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1. Phase I of the Reopening Plan was implemented on April 27.
Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan, including suggestions for businesses, is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.
For more information about the Reopening Plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.