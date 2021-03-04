The Town of Greeneville re-entered Phase II of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan on Wednesday due to a recent decrease in the number of positive cases in Greene County.
The biggest change is the reopening of Town Hall and EastView Recreation Center, both of which have been closed to the general public since July 2020 when the Town entered Phase I, its most restrictive phase, according to a release from the town.
During Phase I, town services continued by appointment, online and via phone and email, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
“The decreasing numbers point to the effectiveness of the safety protocols in place, and the distribution of vaccines,” Smith said. “As the Town opens up more services, we will continue to keep the public and employees as safe as possible.”
The town’s data-driven approach is based on three benchmarks: capacity of local hospital beds, percentage of active COVID-19 cases, and number of consecutive days with no new cases.
Operations of the Town under Phase II are subject to state executive orders.
In Phase II, town governmental operations include:
- town buildings open with social distance practices in place
- full staffing of town departments; ceasing work at home for employees
- sanitization of workplace every two hours
- PPE and other equipment worn by employees for close interactions with the public
- meetings can occur in person; attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- employee travel restrictions removed
- municipal parks open.
The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department is taking registration for youth baseball and softball leagues. Hardin Park pavilion rentals will begin April 1. The new W.T. Daniels Park, featuring a dog park, disc golf course and walking trail is open.
The Department plans to open Hardin Park Swimming Pool and the Greeneville Splash Pad on Memorial Day weekend.
The Parks & Recreation Maintenance Staff continues to maintain facilities, which includes mowing.
For more information on Parks & Recreation reopening, call the Rec Center at 423-638-3144 or email Director Butch Patterson at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.
Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, and the business office will reopen Monday as part of Phase II. For more information on Public Works, call 423-638-6152.
Recorder/Finance Director Lora Young reminds everyone that property taxes may be paid online at www.tennesseetrustee.org. Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.
Young can be reached via email at lyoung@greenevilletn.gov.
All Building Code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during this time. Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center continues to be closed in conjunction with guidelines from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
The Roby Center continues to provide meal service for residents over age 60. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
Masks are available at the Roby Center. Anyone wishing to receive a free mask can ring the center’s doorbell, and a staff member will provide assistance.
The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1, 2020. Phase I of the Reopening Plan was first implemented on April 27. Phase II was first implemented on May 11, followed by Phase III on May 26.
The town re-entered Phase II on July 1, and Phase I on July 13.
Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan, including suggestions for businesses, is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.
For more information about the Reopening Plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.