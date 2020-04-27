As efforts are made to reopen the economy across the state, a group of local professionals and business people have come together to share best practices that offices, retailers and restaurants in Greeneville and Greene County can take to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The idea behind the group is to share reliable information about the coronavirus and good practices they have observed or heard about with others in their fields locally as well as the community and media, according to Dr. Theo Hensley, who helped form the group.
Members of the group include veterinarians, pharmacists, physicians, a public health professor and representatives from local grocery, retail, restaurant, entertainment and professional offices.
“If we are smart and continue to take precautions, we can avoid an increase in cases after the economy reopens and avoid future shutdowns,” Hensley said.
Local dentist Dr. Jon Rogers is heading up the group, which thus far has met electronically and worked on a list of tips for businesses and offices trying to keep their employees and customers or clients safe during the pandemic and as businesses reopen. (See list)
The tips are based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and information from governmental health officials, Hensley said, and will most likely be updated as more becomes known about the coronavirus.
As the economy reopens, shopping locally is going to be important on two fronts, Hensley said, and he would encourage people to patronize Greeneville and Greene County businesses and restaurants as much as possible.
By visiting local retailers and restaurants rather than going out of town, it helps reduce the potential for spreading of the virus.
“When people go out of town to a restaurant or to shop, they could bring the coronavirus back,” he said.
In addition, visiting local restaurants and shops will help these businesses that have loss revenue during the pandemic.
CONTINUING PRECAUTIONS
For his patients and for anyone in the community, Hensley said he would recommend that people continue to practice good hygiene, washing their hands frequently or using hand sanitizer if they are not in place they can wash.
Coughing or sneezing into an elbow is also an important practice. During cold and flu season, Hensley said he tries to teach his patients to cough into their elbow.
“It is difficult to do because our mothers taught us to cough into hands as children,” he said. “However, when you cough into your hand, whatever you touch becomes contaminated before you wash your hands.”
As the economy reopens, it will still be important to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing when people go out,” he said.
A few weeks ago, Hensley began a GoFundMe drive to provide N-95 masks for local physician and veterinary offices as well as pharmacies. It began after Hensley was looking to purchase the masks for his office but had to purchase a much larger quantity than what was needed.
Talking with others, Hensley said he knew that many offices also have limited supplies of the masks, which block 95% of germs. Through the drive, community members have given donations to provide a portion of the masks to local doctor and veterinarian offices as well as pharmacies.
Almost $1,900 has been given, and as the rate of donations has slowed, the fundraiser is to be wrapped up over the weekend, he said.
The donations will provide a pack of about 20 masks to each of the offices and pharmacies, Hensley said, adding that offices will also be given an opportunity to buy more masks if they wish from the surplus.